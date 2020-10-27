Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar stock opened at $182.69 on Tuesday. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,373 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.17, for a total value of $1,867,105.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,916,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,672,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $3,050,443.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

