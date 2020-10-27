Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 705,900 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 542,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 909,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 453,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

