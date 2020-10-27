Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of MTL opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.31. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,415 shares of company stock worth $304,946.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

