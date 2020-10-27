Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLLGF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $7.51 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

