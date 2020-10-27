National Bank Financial Increases Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$12.50

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$736,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 867,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

