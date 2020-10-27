National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

