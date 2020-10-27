National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

