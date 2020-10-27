Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.50 price objective on the stock.

NAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NAV stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -475.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 135.5% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $6,201,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navistar International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

