Neenah (NP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Neenah to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neenah to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NP opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NP shares. Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

