Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $28.46 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

