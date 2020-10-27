Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $131.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after buying an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $50,115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 188,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.