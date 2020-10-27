NIC (EGOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. NIC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.76-0.76 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.76 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGOV stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EGOV. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

