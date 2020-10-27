Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

NCBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $660.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,177 shares of company stock worth $378,673. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

