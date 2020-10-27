Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) versus Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Critical Review

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicox has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orkla ASA and Nicox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 8.96% 12.81% 7.63% Nicox N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and Nicox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $4.96 billion 1.95 $436.38 million N/A N/A Nicox $9.25 million 16.10 -$21.19 million ($0.69) -6.45

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Orkla ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orkla ASA and Nicox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 1 1 0 2.00 Nicox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Nicox on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products; hygiene and cleaning solutions to the professional market; dietary supplements and health products; basic garments through the grocery channel; painting tools and cleaning products; and wound care products, as well as operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products. Further, it supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market; and undertakes industrial property and real estate development projects. The company offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; snacks and confectionery products under the KiMs, Nidar, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; wound care and health products under the Möller's, Collett, Salvequick, Nutrilett, Maxim, Riemann, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, Jif, Sun, Zalo, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Mors Hjemmebakte, Bakke Dal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion. The company also develops NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Its research product pipeline includes NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

