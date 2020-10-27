Norfolk Southern (NSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NSC stock opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $224.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

