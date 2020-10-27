North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE:NOA opened at C$10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.03. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The stock has a market cap of $311.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.46.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.