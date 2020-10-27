North Mountain Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

North Mountain Merger’s (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. North Mountain Merger had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During North Mountain Merger’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS NMMCU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 84,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

