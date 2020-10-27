Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 96 target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 94.08.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

