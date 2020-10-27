NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist assumed coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NuCana by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCNA stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

