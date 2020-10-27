nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVT. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

nVent Electric stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 75.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.