Oceaneering International (OII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $387.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

