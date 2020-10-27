OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

OFG opened at $14.98 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $76,249.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $148,074.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,702,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 434,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

