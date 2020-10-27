Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONCR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

ONCR stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

In related news, Director Luke Evnin purchased 151,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

