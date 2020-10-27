OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

OMF opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB boosted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

