ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ONEX from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEX from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$60.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.69. ONEX has a twelve month low of C$37.00 and a twelve month high of C$89.92.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

