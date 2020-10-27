Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

LPRO opened at $26.87 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth $7,650,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

