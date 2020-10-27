Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.