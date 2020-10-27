OraSure Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,480 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $353,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -530.49 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

