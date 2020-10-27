Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) & Liberty Braves Group Series C (OTCMKTS:BATRK) Financial Comparison

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Orbital Tracking alerts:

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.70 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C $476.00 million 1.74 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -13.77

Orbital Tracking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Orbital Tracking and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series C beats Orbital Tracking on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Tracking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Tracking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.