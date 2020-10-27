Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $335,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,682 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

