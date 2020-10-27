Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -215.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $494,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

