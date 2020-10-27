Parsley Energy (PE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Parsley Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, analysts expect Parsley Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PE. Cowen raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens lowered Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

