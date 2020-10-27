Patron Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, IDAX and Exrates. Patron has a total market capitalization of $546,953.24 and $13,226.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00088922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00233754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.01299595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX, YoBit, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.