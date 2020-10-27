Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

