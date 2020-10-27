PerkinElmer (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $134.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

