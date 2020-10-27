PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

