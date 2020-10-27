PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PDRDY opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.50. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

