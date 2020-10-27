Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.40 ($184.00).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

RI stock opened at €146.40 ($172.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.73. Pernod Ricard SA has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.