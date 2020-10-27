Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

