Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

