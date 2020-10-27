Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of PM stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after buying an additional 1,086,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after buying an additional 1,066,104 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

