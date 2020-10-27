Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

