Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $264,384.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,782 shares of company stock worth $1,673,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.