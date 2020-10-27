Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $39.31.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $264,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,782 shares of company stock worth $1,673,393. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,053.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 777.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 203,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 169,710 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 58.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.