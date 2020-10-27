Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

