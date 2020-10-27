Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 278,707 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

