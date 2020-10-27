Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,464,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE C opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.