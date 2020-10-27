Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Raymond James worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

