Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 87,528 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 188,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

