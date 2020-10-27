Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

